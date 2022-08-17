Shoaib Akhtar hits out at Stoinis for accusing Pak bowler of chucking

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:45 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar came down heavily on Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who made a gesture suggesting that Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was chucking during the ongoing The Hundred tournament.

The Australian cricketer Stoinis was dismissed by Hasnain during the Southern Brave’s match against Oval Invincible. While walking back to the dressing room, Stoinis imitated the bowling action of Hasnain suggesting that he was chucking.

Reacting to his gesture, Akhtar took to twitter saying, “Shameful gesture by @MStoinis regarding bowling action of @MHasnainPak during #TheHundred2022. How dare you do such things?? Ofcourse @ICC stays quiet about them. No player should be allowed to do such things if someone’s been cleared already.”

Former County cricketer Azeem Rafiq also criticised Stoinis. “This is shocking !!! Hasnain has been cleared & it has nothing to do with Stoinis,” he tweeted.

Earlier this year, Hasnain was found guilty of having an illegal action and suspended from bowling after being reported in a Big Bash League match. However, he has since fixed his action and been cleared to bowl.