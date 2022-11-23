| Shobana And Other Stalwarts To Perform At Shilpakala Vedika On November 25

The dance and music concert will also have live performances by another Padma Shri awardee ‘Bombay’ Jayashri Ramnath, and Abhishek Raghuram.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Actor-dancer and Padma Shri awardee Shobana is all set to present ‘Lotus Feet’, a dance performance, at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on November 25. The event is being organised by Tambourine Live, which hosts live stage performances, along with Joy Alukkas and the Sreshth Foundation.

The ‘Lotus Feet’ dance drama is an ensemble of musicians, actors, or dancers, who come together to perform onstage to articulate stories of Lord Shiva and Lord Rama through Bharatanatyam.

People interested in classical and live performances can book their tickets to the event on the BookMyShow website and app. The concert will start from 5.30 pm onwards on Friday November 25.

Jayashri Ramnath, an Indian Carnatic vocalist, singer, and musician, has sung songs in many languages, including Telugu. She also performed at various concerts across the globe. The Government of India has conferred her with Padma Shri in 2021 for her contribution to the field of music.

Trained under his mother, and vidwan PS Narayanaswam, Abhishek Raghuram is an Indian Carnatic vocalist who shared the stage with many eminent musicians. Abhishek won his first award at the age of seven and performed at several events in his career.