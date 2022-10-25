Shooter Esha Singh felicitated in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:08 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Shooter Esha Singh, who returned to the city after winning four medals – three gold and a bronze – at the recently concluded ISSF Shooting World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, was felicitated in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The promising shooter impressed everyone with her stupendous show. The shooter, who trains at the Gun For Glory Academy at the SATS Shooting Range in Gachibowli, was given a warm reception. IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, Telangana Rifle Association’s Uday Pilani and former HCA official John Manoj along with others took part in the event and lauded the shooter’s achievements.

SATS chief Venkateshwar Reddy lauded Esha and said her parents Sachin Singh and Srilatha for their support to her. “The State government has been supporting the shooter from the beginning of her career and will continue to do that,” he added.

Esha revealed that her goal is to win a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. “I am able to achieve this because of my parents and coaches. I will continue to work hard and do whatever it takes to win a medal for the country at the Paris Olympics.” She later met Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud at his residence.