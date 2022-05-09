Showing spine: TPCC asks Jangaon district president to confine to his district

Published Date - 05:22 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Warangal: At last the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to act tough on those showing a streak of dissidence. As a part of this, Disciplinary Action Committee (DCC) chairman G Chinna Reddy has asked the Jangaon District Congress Committee president Janga Raghava Reddy to ‘restrict’ his activities to Palakurthy constituency and Jangaon district only.

He said that the DAC had met on May 1 at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad and felt that Raghava Reddy should confine himself to Palakurthy where he contested as the MLA in 2018 elections, and Jangaon district where he is the district president for the party.

Stating that Raghava Reddy was disturbing the regular activities of the DCC president of the Hanamkonda and Warangal district, Chinna Reddy said, “The DAC has decided to write a letter to Raghava Reddy asking him to confine himself to Jangaon district,”.

Raghava Reddy was suggested to inform and coordinate with the DCC, Hanamkonda and Warnagal districts, president Naini Rajender Reddy to do any activity. The DAC also added that Raghava Reddy’s activity in Hanamkonda and Warangal districts will be treated as “gross indiscipline”.

It may be added here that Rajender Reddy had complained to the TPCC against Raghava Reddy for organising activities in Hanamkonda district, Warangal West constituency, to disturb the party cadre. The internal fight between Rajender Reddy and Raghava Reddy had been there for several months now.

Rajender Reddy, who is planning to contest from Warangal West constituency in the next election as the MLA, was said to be peeved over the public statement of Janga Raghava Reddy that he would contest from Warangal West constituency instead of Palakurthy.

Congress party sources said that Raghava Reddy had allegedly been trying to help the other parties with his activities in Warangal West constituency due to his clandestine agreement with them.

