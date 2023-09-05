Shrivalli Rashmikaa enters main draw in ITF tennis tournament

Shrivalli Rashmikaa downed Thailand's Natasha Sengphrachanh 6-2, 6- in the final qualifying round

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty marched into the main draw of the singles event and also entered into the quarterfinals of the doubles event at the Women $25,000 Nakhon si Thammarat ITF tennis tournament at Thailand on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinal tie of the doubles event, the Indian pair of Rashmika and Vaidehee Choudary defeated Parcharin Cheapchandej and Thasaporn Naklo of Thailand 7-5, 7-6 (1) to progress into the last eight stage of the competition.

