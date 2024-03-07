Rashmikaa pair marches into semis of Nagpur Open Women Tennis Tournament

7 March 2024

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Vaidehee Chaudhari stormed into semifinals of the of the Maha Urja Nagpur Open ITF $35K Women Tennis Tournament at Nagpur on Thursday.

The duo defeated second seed pair of Fanny Ostlund of Sweden and Ekatarina Yashina of Russia 6-2, 7-6 (0) to enter the last four stage of the competition. Another State player Sahaja Yamalapalli thrashed young qualifier Sonal Patil 6-2 6-1 to storm into the quarterfinals stage of singles event.

Results: Doubles: Quarterfinals: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidehee Chaudhari bt Fanny Ostlund (SWE) (2)/Ekatarina Yashina (RUS) (2) 6-2 , 7-6 (0); Singles: Quarterfinals: Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Sonal Patil 6-2 6-1.