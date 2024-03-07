Thursday, Mar 7, 2024
Home | News | Rashmikaa Pair Marches Into Semis Of Nagpur Open Women Tennis Tournament

Rashmikaa pair marches into semis of Nagpur Open Women Tennis Tournament

The duo defeated second seed pair of Fanny Ostlund of Sweden and Ekatarina Yashina of Russia 6-2, 7-6 (0) to enter the last four stage of the competition

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 7 March 2024, 11:24 PM
Rashmikaa pair marches into semis of Nagpur Open Women Tennis Tournament
The duo of Rashmikaa and Vaidehi defeated the pair of Ostlund and Yashina in the quarterfinal clash in Nagpur on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and her partner Vaidehee Chaudhari stormed into semifinals of the of the Maha Urja Nagpur Open ITF $35K Women Tennis Tournament at Nagpur on Thursday.

The duo defeated second seed pair of Fanny Ostlund of Sweden and Ekatarina Yashina of Russia 6-2, 7-6 (0) to enter the last four stage of the competition. Another State player Sahaja Yamalapalli thrashed young qualifier Sonal Patil 6-2 6-1 to storm into the quarterfinals stage of singles event.

Also Read

Results: Doubles: Quarterfinals: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidehee Chaudhari bt Fanny Ostlund (SWE) (2)/Ekatarina Yashina (RUS) (2) 6-2 , 7-6 (0); Singles: Quarterfinals: Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Sonal Patil 6-2 6-1.

Related News

Latest News