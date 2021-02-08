Shubman Gill will be a match-winner in three formats, feels VVS Laxman

“He has an in-born talent, he definitely puts in the hard work to develop his shots,” said Laxman.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:27 pm

Hyderabad: Indian young opener Shubman Gill impressed in his short career so far. Making his debut in Australia, where he took to the international stage like a fish to water, Gill showed class in his short innings in the first Test.

Though he was out for a 28-ball 29, he showed his silken touch. Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman feels that youngster will be a match-winner in all the formats soon. “Shubman Gill has the qualities to become a great player. When Joe Root was batting yesterday, it didn’t look like he was facing any difficulties. In a similar way, when Shubman Gill plays his shots, the positions he gets into he has a lot of time to play the best of bowlers and he is great to watch as well. And I feel he will become a match-winner in all three formats of the game, not only in Test match cricket,” said Laxman.

“He has an in-born talent, he definitely puts in the hard work to develop his shots. But to have that fraction of a second extra while facing the fastest of bowlers is in-born. He has a full range of shots, off-side or leg-side, back foot or front foot and reads the length very quickly,” he added.

