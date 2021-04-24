Shukra, a subject-driven film: Suku Purvaj

“A mind game set in the backdrop of a mafia and when a new couple migrates to a city, they face problems from the mafia which is dominant in the region,” he says.

By | Published: 2:00 pm 2:07 pm

Starring Aravind Krishna and Srijitha Ghosh in the lead, the newly-released Telugu flick is about the mind game involving a dark shades of mafia.

“Telugu audience will watch it without any expectations. The story takes place in a residential building and it doesn’t deviate from its central point. Everyone who has watched the preview of ‘Shukra’ felt positive about it. I am now waiting for the audience’s response,” said director Suku Purvaj, an MBA holder who has done several stage plays and short films before taking a plunge at the mainstream.

The director says ‘Shukra’ is a subject-driven film that revolves tells the story of Operation Shukra. “A mind game set in the backdrop of a mafia and when a new couple migrates to a city, they face problems from the mafia which is dominant in the region,” he says.

Having worked on ten pilot and independent films, he says that one of his films ‘Kala Gnanam’ received recognition at New York and Mumbai Film Festivals. “I have worked in the software industry in the past. I quit the field and worked as a cinematographer. I then moved to script-writing. I have got a library of bound scripts. Some of my scripts have been made into successful films in the past. So, keeping budgetary constraints in mind, we shot Shukra in a single location. Hope viewers of Telugu States like it,” he adds.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .