Shuttler Pranay bags four medals at South Asia Junior Badminton Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:56 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Hyderabad: Pranay Shettigar of Bhaskar Babu Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) Badminton Academy clinched four medals at the South Asia Regional Junior Badminton Championship held in Guwahati, Assam.

Pranay bagged three gold in singles, doubles and team events. He won a silver in the mixed doubles. Marri Laxman Reddy, chairman of the MLRIT and Marri Rajashekar Reddy lauded Pranay for his impressive outing in the tournament.

Speaking on this Marri Rajashekar said, “We are promoting sports from the beginning. We give top priority to sports and games by allocating Rs 1.50 crore scholarships under sports quota. 40 free admissions are given by the institute for sports persons, under sports quota. Dr K Srinivas Rao and coach Bhaskar Babu are present at the event.