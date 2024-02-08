Unable to clear debts, auto driver ends life in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 11:17 AM

Karimnagar: Unable to clear his debts, an autorickshaw driver, Burra Karunakar (44) died, allegedly by suicide, in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

According to police, Karunakar consumed pesticide at Markfed grounds on Wednesday and informed the matter to his wife Pavani over phone. Family members rushed to the spot and shifted him to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

A native of Bejjenki of Siddipet district, Karunakar migrated to Karimnagar some time ago and stayed in Ramnagar area. Karunkar, who owns an autorickshaw, was unable to clear his auto finance loan during the last few months.

He informed his wife that he was unable to get adequate customers due to the launch of the free bus service for women. He was survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Karimnagar Town-II police began investigation by registering a case.