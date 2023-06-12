Siddipet Collector asks officials to make arrangements for Siddipet IT Tower inauguration

Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao will inaugurate Siddipet IT Tower on June 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, Commissioner of Police N Swetha examining the arrangments at IT Tower in Siddipet on Monday.

Siddipet: Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil along with Commissioner of Police N Swetha examined the arrangements for Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao‘s meeting at IT Tower near Siddipet.

After inaugurating the IT Tower on June 15, the two Ministers will address a public meeting. Talking to officials during their visit on Monday, the Collector directed officials to erect a waterproof tent since there was a possibility of rain in the town on June 15. Patil suggested them to arrange lunch for all the attendants under the waterproof tent. The Commissioner also discussed with officials about parking places.

Later, the two officers proceeded to the Police Convention Centre to examine the arrangements for the job mela scheduled to be held on June 13. Since several multinational companies were participating in the event, Patil asked them to create stalls for each and every company to ensure the process of selection is done smoothly.

As many as 15 software companies were expected to participate in the job mela to recruit local talent.

