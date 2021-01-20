Siddipet cop sets example in blood donation

By | Published: 12:38 am

Siddipet: Lack of blood donors during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown and the subsequent aftermath following restrictions made a police constable in Siddipet district encourage his colleagues to donate blood to meet the demand. The idea of constable Dasrai Shekar (33), who donated blood over 40 times in 12 years and plasma for five times, slowly caught up and evolved the way blood donation camps were being organised among the police personnel in the district. Since March 2020, as many as 96 police personnel across Siddipet district have donated blood, and some of them like Rahadharam Srinivas, Srinivas Goud, Jagadish donated multiple times.

“When I got a call for blood donation in March 2020, I requested my friend Radharam Srinivas, a constable in Siddipet town, to donate blood, who obliged and donated”, said Shekar, who is associated with Hope for Life, an organisation working for blood donation in Hyderabad for the past three years.

Then came the thought to launch the initiative of encouraging all young police personnel in the district to donate blood, said the 33-year-old.

Since then, the 2009 batch constable encouraged 96 police personnel to donate blood and 42 to donate Plasma. In addition to that, he also inspired several civilians to contribute to the cause during the lockdown.

Responding to a request from Shekar, a civilian Bhanu Prakash has donated platelets thrice during the period.

Saying that he was getting wonderful support from colleagues, Shekar said that they were also motivating the civilians to donate blood under their respective Police station limits.

In January, 13 people including six women donated blood following the request of Shekar. The 33-year-old build such a reputation that blood banks in and around the district call him whenever there is a need for blood.

Drawing inspiration from Shekar, his wife Rekha Priyadarshini, who is working as Staff Nurse in Siddipet, has donated blood six times.

