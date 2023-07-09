Siddipet: Harish Rao asks officials to complete Vysya Sadan, Gouda Function Hall

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is examining the works of Gouda Function Hall in Siddipet on Sunday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has instructed officials to complete works on the Vysya Sadan and Gouda Function Hall by the end of this month.

The Minister examined the progress of the works of both projects being built in Siddipet town. The State government was building the Vysya Sadan as a model in the State, while the Gouda Function Hall would have a seating capacity of more than 1,000.

The Minister also participated in Ashada Bonalu celebrations in various temples across his constituency on Sunday. He also visited the residences of party workers who lost their family members recently.