SLSA presents identity cards to transgenders in Siddipet

State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) Member Secretary S Goverdhan Reddy has observed that no man should be denied justice due to poverty.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Addressing the gathering during the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) Module camp-2015 on effective implementation of poverty alleviation in Siddipet on Saturday, the SLSA member secretary informed that the SLSA will always be there to support such people. During the programme, Reddy has presented identity cards to 20 transgenders in Siddipet town apart from presenting labour cards to persons. He has also presented seeds to farmers and sewing machines to women. Talking about the welfare of transgenders, the SLSA member secretary said that every transgender should take an identity card by producing all the necessary documents so that they get the benefits they were eligible for. In a first of its kind of effort in the nation, he has said that they had provided employment to transgenders in SLSA. District Judge Dr Raghuram, First Additional Judge M Bhavani, Additional Collector Muzamil Khan and others were present.