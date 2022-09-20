Siddipet: Harish Rao inaugurates 218 double bedroom houses in Gajwel

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

T Harish Rao has handed over 218 double-bedroom houses to beneficiaries in four different villages of Kondapaka Mandal in the Gajwel

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has handed over 218 double-bedroom houses to beneficiaries in four different villages of Kondapaka Mandal in the Gajwel Assembly Constituency on Tuesday. During a whirlwind tour, Rao inaugurated 93 double-bedroom houses in Kondapaka Mandal headquarters.

Later, Rao handed over 60 double-bedroom houses in Khammapally village to beneficiaries. He has handed over 40 double bedroom houses in Duddeda and 25 double bedroom houses in Japthi Nacharam villages respectively in the same mandal. Ahead of the inauguration, the four villages were enveloped in a festive atmosphere. Rao exchanged sweets with the beneficiaries while greeting them visiting each and every house.

Recalling how Kondapaka people have extended support to the Telangana movement, Rao said he feels very happy to implement so many welfare schemes in the mandal. While the past governments had given just peanuts under the housing scheme, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted to see every Telangana family live in a dignified home.

With various welfare and development works, the Minister said that the TRS government sparked reverse migration in the State. Rao said that the Telangana people had stopped migrating to Mumbai, Coal mines, and other parts of the country in search of green pastures. As the area under cultivation has increased considerably in the State, Rao said that people from different parts of the country were migrating to Telangana to work in agriculture fields.

The Minister has also distributed new Aasara pension cards for 1067 beneficiaries of Kondapaka Mandal. Accusing the Opposition parties of talking against welfare schemes for political gain, Rao said that no BJP government in the country was implementing such schemes any State.

He said that they were giving Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheem besides supplying 24X7 power supply to the farming sector in Telangana. Elaborating on different welfare schemes introduced by the State government, Rao said that the union government was talking against these welfare schemes terming them as freebies.

The Minister said the Centre was insisting to install meters at agriculture borewells. However, Rao said that the Telangana Chief Minister will go to any extent to protect the farmers in the State. Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil and others were present.