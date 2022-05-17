Siddipet: Harish Rao inaugurates rolling machine at dhobi ghat

Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurating the rolling machine at Siddipet dhobi ghat on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated an ultra-modern saree and bedsheet rolling machine and handed over a Tata Ace goods vehicle to the washermen community in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the machine at Siddipet dhobi ghat, the Minister said the administration procured the machine by spending Rs 1.10 crore, to make the job of washermen easy. Since the manual washing and rolling is a tedious process the administration planned mechanisation of the dhobi ghat, the Minister said.

He recalled that the government had set up mechanised dhobi ghat, the first in Telangana, in Siddipet town some four years ago, by spending Rs 1.40 crore. Stating that the washermen community faced a lot of problems since they used to wash and roll the cloths with hands besides using washing soda, Rao said that they have put an end to all such hurdles by creating the facility.

Since then, Rao said dozens of washermen were earning reasonable income without any glitches in the town. To collect the clothes from different hospitals, hostels, hotels and other places, the Minister said the administration also bought a vehicle by spending Rs 6 lakh. He said that the washermen in Siddipet will utilise them in shifts.

Stating that the washermen here were earning Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh, the Minister said that the rolling machine will further enhance their income. The washermen community thanked the Minister for the gesture.

