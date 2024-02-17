Siddipet: KCR’s birthday celebrated on a grand note

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 06:22 PM

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's birthday celebrations are being celebrated in Siddipet on Saturday.

Siddipet: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday was celebrated on a grand note across the district on Saturday.

BRS leader Perka Madhu performed Annadhanam at the Government Hospital, Siddipet for patients and their attendants. BRS leaders offered special prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Sididpet, CSI Church, Siddipet, and also at the Idgah in the town. Party leaders also cut a cake at former Minister T Harish Rao’s camp office in the town.

Party Town president Kondam Sampath Reddy said Chandrashekhar Rao would remain the voice of the people of Telangana at the national level. The cadre raised slogans stating Chandrashekhar Rao would return as Chief Minister again.

Similar birthday celebrations were organised across the villages and mandals in the district.