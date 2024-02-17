KCR’s birthday celebrated in grand manner in erstwhile Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 06:17 PM

BRS cadres organised a grand celebration of 70th birthday of BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao in Khammam.

Khammam: BRS cadres organised a grand celebration of 70th birthday of BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao across erstwhile Khammam district on Saturday.

At a programme at district BRS party office in Khammam the party district president, MLC Tata Madhusudan along with Mayor P Neeraja, former DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam cut a cake and extended greetings to the party chief.

Speaking on the occasion the MLC stated that Chandrashekhar Rao was credited with achieving separate Telangana through a long struggle. As the Chief Minister of Telangana he implemented numerous welfare schemes as a model for the country.

Whether in power or not, Chandrashekhar Rao was the compass of the State. Dissatisfaction has already started among the people about the policies of the Congress government. Public movements would be taken up against the government if BRS leaders and activists were booked in false cases, he said

Madhusudan has assured the party workers that the district leadership would always be available to them. Several service activities have been organised across the district marking Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday.

In Kothagudem district, former minister Vanama Venkateswara Rao along with the party cadres celebrated Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday by cutting a cake at his residence at Old Paloncha.