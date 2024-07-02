Siddipet: Man arrested for cheating unemployed youngsters with job offers

Joravanthula Satyanarayana (50) allegedly took Rs.4.30 lakh from one youth and Rs.1.50 lakh from another a year ago by assuring them to provide jobs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 08:11 PM

Siddipet police producing the accused Joravanthula Satyanarayana before the media in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Siddipet police nabbed a man, who allegedly cheated two unemployed youngsters in Siddipet district by assuring them to provide jobs as office subordinates.

Joravanthula Satyanarayana (50), a resident of Old Alwal in Hyderabad, and a native of Timmapur in Dubbak mandal, allegedly took Rs.4.30 lakh from one youth and Rs.1.50 lakh from another a year ago. As the accused started giving excuses for the delay in them getting jobs, the victims Aitha Varaprasad and Bakolla Ashok insisted on repayment of their money. Satyanarayana then allegedly threatened to kill them if they called him frequently.

Following a complaint from Varaprasad, Siddipet One-Town police arrested the accused, who was found to be in possession of multiple identity cards, all of them fake.