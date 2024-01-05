Siddipet Municipality wins Swachha Survekshan award

Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has congratulated the citizens of Siddipet and civic staff for their role in making Siddipet a better place.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Siddipet: Siddipet Municipality has won the Swachha Survekshan award in the citizen’s feedback category at the Zonal level. Siddipet civic body, which had won numerous awards over the years, had bagged another award. Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has congratulated the citizens of Siddipet and civic staff for their role in making Siddipet a better place.