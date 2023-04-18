Siddipet: Three-year-old killed after monkeys send boulder rolling down from roof

Villagers said Devunuri Abhinav, the son of Rajitha and Srikanth, was playing outside his house when the monkeys were on the rooftop. With the boulder falling on his head, he died on the spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:25 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Siddipet: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy died after a boulder that was placed on the tin sheet roof of his house rolled down and fell on his head on Monday. According to the residents of Katukuri village in Akkanapet, a bunch of monkeys playing and jumping on the roof had caused the boulder to roll down.

Abhinav had suffered a life-threatening injury six months ago, when he fell on a knife which then pierced his throat. His parents had managed to save him after a surgery that cost Rs.5 lakh. He had almost fully recovered from the incident, when Monday’s tragedy happened.

The villagers complained that they were suffering in many ways because of the monkeys for a long time and now, it had led to the loss of a young life.