Siddipet police nab two cyber fraudsters cheating Mee Seva owners

Commissioner of Police N Swetha said a team of seven members was demanding money from owners of Mee Seva Centres in Siddipet by making calls in the guise of a police officer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 AM, Wed - 3 May 23

Commissioner of Police N Swetha is addressing press conference in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Siddipet police have nabbed two cyber fraudsters who were cheating Mee Seva Centre owners by posing as cops and demanding money.

Commissioner of Police N Swetha said a team of seven members was demanding money from owners of Mee Seva Centres in Siddipet by making calls in the guise of a police officer. They thus took Rs.25,000 from the Mulugu Mee Seva Centre on March 13 and Rs.20,000 from a Mee Seva Centre in Dubbaka on April 4. Later, they targeted the Wargal Mee Seva Centre too.

The gang was asking Mee Seva owners to transfer money into another Mee Seva Centre or petrol bunk from where they collected the same. Following complaints, the Commissioner constituted a team led by Gajwel ACP Ramesh, Gajwel Rural CI Rajashekhar Reddy and Dubbaka Inspector Krishna. The team cracked the case and nabbed Katkuri Sai Sharath Reddy (28) and MD Naveed (27), both residents of Suryapet town.

Sai Sharath was jailed in 2018 for cheating people offering to them jobs with an ecommerce portal. After being released, he formed a gang with Naveed, Akula Kiran, Keshavarapu Shiva Sai, Garlapati Sumanth, P Ranadheer and Madhu. The remaining five accused were absconding. The Commissioner said the gang was involved in similar cases in Kalwakurthy, Khammam, Yellareddy, Bodhan and other places.

