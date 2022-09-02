Siddipet: TRS cadre burns effigy of BJP MLA in Thoguta

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

TRS cadre burns the effigy of BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao in Thoguta of Siddipet district on Friday. TRS activists in Thoguta burnt the effigy of MLA in protesting against his objectionable remarks against Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.

Siddipet: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) activists in Thoguta burnt the effigy of BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao in mandal headquarters protesting against his objectionable remarks against Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, TRS mandal president Jeedipally Ram Reddy said that Raghunandan Rao was saying that they would bring more funds from Centre if the BJP forms government in Telangana. He questioned the BJP MLA why the four BJP MPs elected from Telangana could not get any funds to the State so far.

Ram Reddy has said that the Centre had failed to keep its promise of granting more projects to the State post Telangana creation.