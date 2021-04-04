Siddipet: Vemulaghat, Pallepahad villagers shifted to R&R Colony

According to officials, as many as 116 families from Vemulaghat and 35 from Pallepahad village shifted to the R&R Colony

Siddipet: With the construction works at the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony at Mutrajpally completed, villagers of Vemulaghat and Pallepahad, which will be submerged under Mallanna Sagar project, have shifted to their allotted houses in the colony on Monday.

According to officials, as many as 116 families from Vemulaghat and 35 from Pallepahad village shifted to the R&R Colony. The State government had built 600 double-bedroom houses for the displaced at Mutrajpally near Gajwel town. The villagers conducted mass house-warming ceremonies on the occasion. Meanwhile Collector P Venkatrami Reddy said the administration fast-tracked the works of R&R Colony to shift all the displaced to their allotted houses.

