Sidhu Moosewala’s last song ‘SYL’ gives out a potent message

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Source: Instagram/sidhu_moosewala.

By Sukhjeet Kaur

Hyderabad: On June 23 evening, the team of late singer Sidhu Moosewala posthumously released his song ‘SYL’ on his YouTube channel. The song is sung, written and composed by Sidhu before he was shot. Produced by MXRCI, the video and artwork are done by Navkaran Brar.

The team of the late singer released his latest single ‘SYL’, which an abbreviation for Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which is the conflicted river rights issue of Punjab. Along with the river conflict, the late singer highlighted the imprisoned Sikhs. The song also puts a spotlight on the past struggles of agricultural land, the 1984 genocide and the farmers’ protests. It gives out a strong message on how the 5 rivers of Punjab are drying up and the government has not taken necessary action.

The song gained 1 million views within an hour of its release and by the morning of June 24, the song had 14 million views with 2.2 million likes. The emotional and loyal fans of the singer showered their condolences and respect in the comment section of the song. “LEGENDS NEVER DIE(sic)”, “Sidhu Moosewala amar ho gaya (sic),” the fans commented.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known for his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was assassinated on May 29 in Mansa district. After his death, his father Balkaur Singh took over the responsibility of all his unreleased work.

