Silent Discos, new trend in Hyderabad pubs

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:30 AM, Sun - 16 October 22

(Representational Image) Silent Discos are making their way into the Hyderabad’s clubbing life where noise levels and disturbances are no longer a concern and according to pub owners, are a great solution to continue partying past curfew timings.

Hyderabad: As the sound speakers get muted and the music falls silent at 10 pm, it’s time to pull out the wireless headphones and continue to groove.

After the recent Telangana High Court order to shut down loud music after 10 pm, grooving to music on the wireless headphones, instead of one blasting from a megawatt speaker, is the new trend catching up at the city pubs.

Silent Discos are making their way into the city’s clubbing life where noise levels and disturbances are no longer a concern and according to pub owners, are a great solution to continue partying past curfew timings.

While many party animals and pub owners were disappointed by the restriction, they however took the saying ‘where there is a will, there is a way’ seriously and came out with a fix. The new clubbing scene in the city goes by putting on headphones past 10 pm and shaking a leg.

While some party-goers are not really convinced with the idea of a silent disco, most seem to be warming up to the concept. “The idea of silent discos is new in town. I think, given the situation, it will work out really well. Being a party animal myself, I feel it would be cool to match the frequencies with my friends and groove over music though we will be listening to it on headphones,” says Divya Shah.

City-based DJs feel that though this cannot be continued for long, silent discos seem to be the solution for the current situation. Says DJ Preetpal Sodhi, “this comes with an extra cost to the establishment. This cannot be continued for long as the whole point of patrons visiting clubs and bars is to listen and experience the vibe that they do not get sitting at home and sipping alcohol.”

An event manager said clubs had to figure out a way for keeping the crowd engaged in the present scenario. Says Saurabh Gupta, “Silent disco is being used to its fullest. Most of the clubs in town have this option for the audience which is pretty cool.”

By Ruchi Rai Sohni