‘Pubs now look like graveyards:’ Director RGV on music ban post 10 pm

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:37 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

File Photo The police clarified that pubs cannot claim exemption because they are not situated in any residential locality.

Hyderabad: Responding to court orders to ban loud music after 10:00 pm at city pubs, director Ram Gopal Varma on Thursday shared a series of tweets saying pubs are now looking like graveyards.

“I didn’t realise that Hyderabad is being ruled in Taliban style which is what I felt when I saw a pub looking like a graveyard thanks to the No Music After 10 pm order (sic),” tweeted the director.

He further said that the implementation of the no-music post-10:00 pm rule is as barbaric as the Taliban’s decisions to stop young people from having fun. “I can understand sound pollution enforcement on a case to case basis but to give a blanket order for all places… (sic),” Varma said in a tweet.

“Please understand that by the time one comes back home from work, gets freshened up, dresses up and drives back to reach a pub, it will be nearly 10 pm and then no music?” he asked.

After the court direction, the police started a drive earlier this month on pubs to ensure that they comply with the orders on stopping music by 10:00 pm. The police clarified that pubs cannot claim exemption because they are not situated in any residential locality.

The High Court’s directions came in response to a petition filed by six people after they were irked by the unbearable noise from the pubs late at night. They said that customers park their vehicles in front of their houses.