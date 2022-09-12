Telangana HC issues directions to officials on late night running of pubs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

(File Photo) Telangana High Court on Monday issued a series of directions to multiple public authorities on the question of running of pubs

Hyderabad: Justice K Lalitha of Telangana High Court on Monday issued a series of directions to multiple public authorities on the question of running of pubs in twin cities.

The orders came to be passed in two writ petitions by Jubilee Hills Residents Clean and Green Association and B. Subash Reddy and other residents of Jubilee Hills Cooperative Housing Society asking the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad to take action against the various pubs located in Jubilee Hills on the complaint given by the petitioners.

The petitioners contended that in spite of receiving their complaints the pubs are running in violation of right to live a peaceful life. The petitioners sought for enforcement of the ambient air quality standards in respect of noise in accordance to the schedule to The Noise Regulation and Control Rules 2000. Justice Lalitha called for a comprehensive report of the number of pubs in the city and whether these pubs were given amusement licenses.

“The Commissioner of Police is also required to include in the report the parameters for grant of such licenses”, Justice Lalitha said. The judge also directed the Excise Commissioner to file an independent report stating clearly as to whether granted liquor licenses include activities of a pub or only sale of liquor. The GHMC is also required to submit its report on grant of trade licenses to such retail outlets and the terms and Conditions of such licenses. The judge posted the matter to September 26.