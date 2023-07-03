Silver Oaks, DPS win opening matches in Keystone Basketball League

Silver Oaks registered a massive victory to beat Keystone School 92-28. In the other game, Delhi Public School, Hyderabad beat Tatva Global School 67-34

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: Silver Oaks and Delhi Public School Hyderabad boys teams won their opening matches in the Keystone Basketball League for Schools at Keystone School campus on Monday.

Silver Oaks registered a massive victory to beat Keystone School 92-28. For the winners, Nikhil top-scored with 39 points while Nishanth added 30 with three 3 pointers. In the other game, Delhi Public School, Hyderabad beat Tatva Global School 67-34.

In girl’s match, Indus International School defeated Tatva Global School to emerge victorious with 34-28. In the other tie, The Future Kids School cruised past Keystone School to win 45-20.

Results: Under 10th Grade Boys: Silver Oaks 92 (Nishanth 30 with three 3 pointers , Yashwanth Kumar Reddy 17, Nikhil 39) bt Keystone School 28 ( Sriansh 18), Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 67 (Ethan 16, Aayush 14) bt Tatva Global School 34 (Nischith Reddy 15, Vaibhav 10); Girls: Indus International School 34 ( Prisha Sharma 10, Eshanvi 16) bt Tatva Global School 28 ( Sanjana Chandra 11, U Sarayu 11),The Future Kids School 45 (Medha Dandu 18) bt Keystone School 20 (Supraja 10).

