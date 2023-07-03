Daksh, Dikshit emerge champions at Pragathi Chess tournament

Daksh Kurma of Reqelford International School and Dikshit Nagireddypalli of St Anns High School won the U-11 and U-9 events respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

All the winners of the Pragathi Chess Foundation chess tournament in Hyderabad on Monday.

Hyderabad: Daksh Kurma of Reqelford International School and Dikshit Nagireddypalli of St Anns High School won the U-11 and U-9 events respectively in the Pragathi Chess Foundation’s Children Chess tournament held at Sundaraiah Bhavan, Pragathi Nagar, Hyderabad on Monday.

Daksh defeated Ch Vishnu Sai in the final round of the U-11 event to become champion with 5 points. While in the U-9 division, four players tied for first place and Dikshit was declared winner due to a stronger tie break score.

Results: Final Placing: U-11: 1. Daksh Kurma (5), 2.Vrishank Meduri (4.5), 3. B Y Ajay Mitri(4.5), 4. Sri Shiva Tejo Karthikeya (4), 5. Chi Vishnu Sia Hashit(4), 6. Ashrithavathsala (4), 7. Abhiram Singamsetti (4), 8. Hardik Sharma (4), 9. Vivaan Sriakshaj Velagaleti (4), 10. Dheeraj Shankar Voleti (4);

Prize winners U-11: Overall Champion : Daksh Kurma (5); Boys U-11: 1. Vrishank Meduri (4.5), 2. B V Ajay Mitra (4.5), 3. Sri Shiva Tejo Karthikeya (4), 4. Ch Vishnu Sia Hashit (4), 5. Asrithavathsala (4), 6. Abhiram Singamsetti (4), 7.Hardik Sharma(4); Girls: 1. Nehasanvi Chitalangi (3.5), 2. Chinmayi (3.5), 3. Sreesha Kandi (3), 4. G Laksmi Akshara (3), 5. Vishnu Sreekruthi (3), 6. P Ashritha Reddy (2), 7. Shashi B (2); Final Placing: U-9: 1. Nagireddypalli Dikshit (5), 2. Vivaan Srivastava (5), 3. Humpy B (5), 4. Tamogna Suhas Alwala (5), 5. Parameswar Kanakamedala (4), 6. Diya Parthasarathy (4), 7. Chakraaram Bharath (4), 8. Vemu Sia Vijay Ganesh (4), 9. Ishan Kandi (4), 10. Itish Kothari (4); Prize winners U-9 :Overall Champion: Nagireddypalli Dikshit (5); Boys U-9: 1.Vivaan Srivastava (5), 2.Tamoghna Suhas Alavala (5), 3 Parameswar Kanakamedala(4), 4. Chakravaram Bharath (4), 5. Vemu Sai Vijay Ganesh(4), 6. Ishan Kandi (4), 7. Itis Kothari (4); Girls U-9: 1. Diya Parthasarathy (4), 2. Prisha Bhuyan (4), 3. Aaradhana Anandraj (3), 4.Ridhima Singh (3), 5. Jonna Sreetanvi (3), 6. T Tanmayi (3), 7. Anahitha Chilumula(3); Boys U-7: 1. Akshith Done (4), 2. Sanjay Karthik Poloju (4), 3. Arjun Kasam(3.5), 4. Lella Devaansh(3.5), 5. Sourik Biswas (3), 6. Jeswin R (3), 7. Saathvik Chakravarthy R(3); Girls U-7: 1. Humpy B (5), 2. Kavya Nirvana K (4), 3. Rishika Janga (3), 4. Trishika Patnaik (2), 5. S Heervani (2), 6. Yati Sharma (2), 7. Sayyadh Raudah (2).

Also Read Hyderabad Sailing Week to kick off tomorrow