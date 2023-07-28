Oakridge International finish third at Keystone Basketball League

Veer of Oakridge shooting in the match against Delhi Public School

Hyderabad: Veer scored 46 points, including four three-pointers, as his side Oakridge International defeated Delhi Public School 53-32 in a close encounter to finish third in the Under Grade 10 boy section of the Keystone Basketball League for Schools, in Hyderabad on Friday.

The match was neck-and-neck with both teams matching each other. There was little to separate both the teams at the half-time as they were locked at 22-all.

For the losing outfit Delhi Public School, Sandeepta (17), Atharv (14) and Tejesh (12) chipped in but failed to take their side home.

In the girls category, Delhi Public School, Hyderabad downed Future Kids School B 44-11 to finish third. Mythri, with 11 points, top-scored for the DPS while Praha added 10 points.

In the Under Grade 11 & 12, Chirec International held their nerves to defeat Delhi Public School in another close match on the day with 67-65 scorelines. For the winners, Gautam (19), Vidhman (17) and Saketh (13) scored well. DPS’ Nathan, with 34 points, waged a lone battle.

Results: Third-place matches: Under Grade 10 Boys: Oakridge International 53 (Veer–46) bt Delhi Public School 52 (Sandeepta-17; Atharv–14; Tejesh–12);

Girls: Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 44 (Praha–10; Mythri–11) bt Future Kids School (B) 11 (Lasya – 6; Vrinda – 5);

Grade 11&12 Boys: Chirec International 67 (Gautam-19; Vidhman-17; Saketh-13; Yashwin-12) bt Delhi Public School 65 (Nathan-34; Shanmukh-16; Avigya-6).