Sancta Maria win thriller to enter final of Keystone Basketball League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: Oakridge International player Veer’s 69-point show notwithstanding, Sancta Maria secured a one-point win with 81-80 scorelines to enter the final of the Under Grade 10 boys division of the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Thursday.

For the winners, Reyan and Saharsh scored 23 and 22 points while Veer’s efforts went in vain for his side. In the other game, Chirec International beat Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 53-30.

Future Kids School (A) recorded a 69-44 win over Delhi Public School, Hyderabad. They will face Chirec International, who downed Future Kids School (B) 52-15, in the other semifinal.

In the Grade 11&12 boys semifinal clashes, Arnav and Rushil scored 24 and 18 points each to help Srinidhi International down Delhi Public School 79-33. Oakridge International defeated Chirec International 79-46 with the help of Rishit’s 30 points.

Results: (All semifinals)

Under Grade 10 Boys: Sancta Maria 81 (Reyan 23, Saharsh 22, Suryansh 19, Anshul 10) bt Oakridge International 80 (Veer 69); Chirec International 53 (Anirudh 18, Adhiyesh 13) bt Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 30;

Girls: Future Kids School (A) 69 (Riddhima 26, Thanushri 16, Medha 13, Bhavya 12) bt Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 44 (Hasini 14, Mythri 10); Chirec International 52 (Kruthika 16, Tara 10) bt Future Kids School (B) 15.

Grade 11&12 Boys: Srinidhi International 79 (Arnav 24, Rushil 18, Jai 15, Sujai 10) bt Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 33 (Nathan-21); Oakridge International 66 (Rishit 30, Aditya 15) bt Chirec International 46 (Gautham 14, Vidman 10).