Silver Oaks record victory in Sreenidhi B-Dubs Varsity Basketball League

Adi’s 45-point show notwithstanding, his side Samashti lost to Silver Oaks 61-77 in the Sreenidhi B-Dubs Varsity Basketball League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: Adi’s 45-point show notwithstanding, his side Samashti lost to Silver Oaks 61-77 in the Sreenidhi B-Dubs Varsity Basketball League, on Monday.

For the winners Silver Oaks, Sreesai top-scored with 33 points while Yash chipped in with 16. Last week, Oakridge rode on Ram’s 29-point and Fardeen’s 20-point show to defeat DPS 86-56.

The Sreenidhi-B Dubs Varsity Basketball League will be played over the next 10 weeks, with 7 weeks of league games to come, and a heavily anticipated 3 weeks of playoffs to ultimately crown a champion.

Results: Week 3: Silver Oaks (Sreesai 33, Yash 16) bt Samashti(Adi 45) 77-61; Week 2: Oakridge (Ram 29, Fardeen 20) bt DPS (Nathan 27) 86-56.