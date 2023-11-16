Similar symbols pose threat to BRS candidates in erstwhile Warangal

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 05:39 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Warangal: The resemblance of certain election symbols to the car symbol of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi has sparked concerns within the ruling party, with fears that this similarity might impact their electoral prospects. Among the 215 candidates vying for seats across 12 Assembly segments after scrutiny and withdrawals in the erstwhile Warangal district, contenders from different parties sporting symbols resembling a car are contesting in six key constituencies.

The Yuga Thulasi Party (YTP) and Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party (ADRP) candidates have been assigned symbols like ‘road roller’ and ‘chapatti roller,’ respectively, in constituencies including Warangal East, Bhupalpally, Jangaon, Palakurthy, Dornakal and Narsampet. Presently, the BRS is representing 11 out of the 12 constituencies and is contesting from all 12, but the similarity in symbols raises concerns about potential damage to the ruling party’s chances.

The BRS has experienced setbacks in previous elections in several constituencies in the state due to voter confusion caused by symbols resembling their car symbol. Independent candidates with similar symbols have gained substantial votes, impacting the outcomes for BRS candidates.

Expressing worries over potential vote loss due to symbol confusion, a BRS leader from Narsampet highlighted the issue saying that one Gone Yuwa Raj from ADRP with the Chapati Roller symbol and Gundeboina Srinivas from YTP with the road roller symbol are contesting from the Narsampet constituency.

ADRP candidates are also contesting from Warangal West, Warangal East, Palakurthy, Jangaon, and Bhupalpally constituencies. Additionally, independent candidates entering the fray might be allotted symbols such as a camera or others resembling a car, sources suggest. The BRS has raised concerns that symbols like a camera, chapati roller, doli, soap dish, television, and sewing machine could potentially be mistaken for its car symbol, exacerbating the confusion among voters.