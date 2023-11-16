Telangana Assembly Elections: 2,290 candidates are in poll race

LB Nagar constituency tops the list with 48 candidates in the fray while the Gajwel constituency in the second with 44 candidates in the poll race.

Hyderabad: A total of 2,290 candidates are in the fray for 119 assembly seats in the state after 608 withdrawals, according to the state Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj.

Several rebel candidates withdrew their nominations from the election race on the last day of nominations withdrawal on Wednesday.

Leaders like Patel Ramesh Reddy of Suryapet, Janga Raghavareddy from Warangal West, Nehru Naik from Dornakal, and Kasula Balaraju from Banswada withdrew their candidature.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

Constituencies with highest candidates:



LB Nagar – 48

Gajwel – 44

Kamareddy – 39

Munugode – 39

Palair – 37

Nampally – 34

Kodad – 34

Malkajgiri – 33

Uppal – 32

Khammam – 32

Serilingampally – 31

Musheerabad – 31

Nalgonda – 31

Kothagudem – 30

Constituencies with lowest candidates

Narayanpet – 7

Banswada – 7

Balkonda – 8

Cantonment – 10

Manakonduru – 10

Boath – 10