Since launch, T-Diagnostics complete 6.5 crore free medical tests

By M. Sai Gopal Published: Published Date - 12:15 AM, Mon - 31 October 22

Through T-Diagnostics, a total of 51 different tests are being offered to patients.

Hyderabad: The Telangana-Diagnostics (T-Diagnostics) initiative of the State government, aimed at providing medical diagnostic services to economically weaker sections in government hospitals, has conducted a staggering 6.46 crore tests, since its launch in the State.

To strengthen diagnostic services and in the process reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for poor patients who avail healthcare services in the government hospitals, the State government in 2017-18 had started launching T-Diagnostic central laboratory hubs that were connected to local Basthi Dawakhanas, PHCs, (Community Health Centres) CHCs, Area and District Hospitals, in a hub and spoke model.

A total of 20 high-end central laboratories (hubs) were established in a phase-wise manner between 2017 and 18 with a cost of nearly Rs 7.6 crore, with each pre-fabricated laboratory spread over an area of 2, 400 square feet.

The 20 districts where the central drug laboratory hubs are located include Hyderabad, Siricilla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Vikarabad, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Medak, Nalgonda, Jangaon, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Adilabad, Nirmal and Asifabad.

The samples of patients are collected at lower-level health care institutions like Basthi Dawakhanas, Palle Dawakhanas, PHCs, CHCs and in a few Area and District Hospitals and are transported to the nearest T-Diagnostic central laboratory (hub) for testing. A similar Centralised Diagnostic Laboratory operating on hub and spoke model at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) received NABL certification.

Through T-diagnostics, a total of 51 different types of diagnostic tests are being offered to patients. In May year, the State government also launched a special T-Diagnostic mobile application, which allows patients to track their medical reports including reports during earlier visits on their smartphones.