Singareni deposits Rs 3 crore for reviving mining engineering course in Osmania University

Osmania University Vice Chancellor D Ravinder and SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar signed an agreement on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has deposited funds worth Rs 3 crore with the Osmania University College of Engineering’s Mining Department for salaries of faculty under the “Chair-a-Professor” initiative as part of the plans to revive an engineering course in Mining Technology at the bachelors and masters level.

Osmania University Vice Chancellor D Ravinder and SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar signed an agreement in this regard on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar said there was a great need for mining engineers for the development of the mining sector in the country, and in this context, Singareni has contributed Rs 3 crore to the University College of Engineering.

Stating that SCCL has been contributing to the development of Osmania University for a long time, Sridhar said for development of the electronics and communication department, construction of classrooms and conference hall, about Rs 2 crore was provided to the university under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Funds.

Company director (Finance) N Balaram said Osmania University had given full support in setting up ‘Kothagudem School of Mining’ four decades ago and also at Ramagundam-3 Area. The company had also set up a polytechnic college in Shrirampur, which has grown into one of the best polytechnic colleges in the State, he informed.

Vice Chancellor Ravinder said Singareni’s contribution would be an inspiration to many other organizations and former students.