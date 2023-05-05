Singareni to set up 13 solar plants with 240 MW capacity in Telangana

Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the 13 solar power plants being planned by the company within one week's time

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) would be setting up 13 solar plants with a total capacity of 240 MW. A Detailed Project Report(DPR) has been prepared to construct these solar plants in nine locations of the mining areas.

Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar, who held a review meeting on Thermal and Solar Power generation on Friday, directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the 13 solar power plants being planned by the company within one week’s time.

He said a 35 MW solar plant at Sathupally, a 27.5 MW plant at Chennur and 5 plants with a capacity of 65 MW have been proposed to be constructed in the Mandamarri area on vacant sites available at various mines and colonies. Apart from these a 37.5 MW solar plant in available space at Singareni thermal power station, in Ramagundam-3 area was also being planned, he said.

The officials have submitted proposals to build 41 MW capacity plants at two locations, a 12 MW plant at Bhupalpally, a 5 MW plant at the site of the old power house in Ramagundam-1 area, and a 15 MW plant at an empty site next to the existing solar plant at Yellandu, he informed.

“The solar plants set up in the first phase are generating 450 million units and If the proposed 240 MW solar plants are also completed, another 360 million units of electricity will be generated. Taking the total to 810 million units of electricity. This is more than the 750 million units that Singareni uses annually for its needs,”he said.

In the next two years, Singareni would not need to buy power from Telangana Transco except for power exchange and that it would be the first coal company in the country to become a ‘Net Zero Energy’ company, he observed

Director( E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao and other senior officers were present.