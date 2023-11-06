Siri’s brace leads Telangana Sports School to 4-0 win over Pudami School at RFYS football tournament

| Siris Brace Leads Telangana Sports School To 4 0 Win Over Pudami School At Rfys Football Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: Siri scored a double to lead Telangana Sports School to a 4-0 win over Pudami School in the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) football tournament played at Reeds Football Academy, Bowenpally, Secunderabad, on Monday.

Results: Army Public School RK Puram 3 (Dharmesh 1, Subramanyam 1, Akash 1) bt Sreenidhi International School 1 (Samarth 1), Telangana Sports School 4 (Siri 2, Nagma 1, Rajeshwari 1) bt Pudami School 0; Loyola College 3 (Shreyas 1, Aman 2) bt Anwar- Ul- Uloom College 2 (Tajammul 1, Imtiyaz 1).