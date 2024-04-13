SISA’s workshop on knee joint care

In knee joint preservation, both non-surgical and surgical treatments are done. Knee joint replacement is the option for patients with advanced arthritis.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 11:56 PM

Hyderabad: Sai Institute of Sports Injury & Arthroscopy (SISA), celebrating its silver jubilee, is hosting a two-day workshop on Knee Joint Preservation, Live Surgery Conference 2024, here on April 13 and 14.

This is the 14th such conference hosted by SISA, deliberating on advanced techniques in knee realignment surgery and related aspects. Experts, including Dr. K Raghuveer Reddy, the organising secretary, Dr. Adrian Wilson, UK and Dr. Kristian Kley, Germany, and other surgeons shared insights into achieving positive outcomes using these techniques.

However, younger patients below 55, who lead active lifestyles, experience high wear and tear on knee prosthesis. To address this, emphasis must be on repairing the knee rather than replacing to prolong natural knee function.