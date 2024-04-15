Knee joint replacement is not the solution, say experts

Instead of removing the damaged parts of the knee joint and replacing it with prosthetic parts, a more conservative route of knee joint preservation should be explored to protect the natural knee joint, said surgeons in the workshop.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 03:28 PM

L-R Dr K Raghuveer Reddy, MD, SISA & Organising Secretary, Live Surgery Conference & Prof Adrian Wilson, Specialist Knee Surgeon, UK and Dr. Kristien Kley, World-Renowned Orthopedic Surgeon, Germany

Hyderabad: Knee joint replacement surgery should not be the first choice of treatment for younger individuals (below 55 years) diagnosed with advanced arthritis, expert orthopedic surgeons in an international workshop on ‘Knee Joint Preservation’ held in Hyderabad said.

Dr Adrian Wilson from UK and Dr Kristian Kley from Germany and 20 other prominent surgeons from India shared insights into achieving positive outcomes using these techniques in the 14th edition of the conference, organised Hyderabad-based Sai Institute of Sports Injury & Arthroscopy (SISA). A total of 400 surgeons from across India participated in the workshop.

On the occasion, a novel surgical procedure High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO), which promises to prolong the life of a partly damaged knee and delays or prevents the need for total knee replacement surgery, was also demonstrated.

Dr K Raghuveer Reddy, MD, SISA said “The advanced HTO helps to delay or avoid total joint replacement and this procedure was the primary focus at the Conference. With Osteotomy one can fully recover within 6 to 12 weeks and most can go back to their normal life in six months and participate in sports or intensive activities within 12 months’ time.