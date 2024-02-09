TSPSC Group-IV results out

A total of 72, 6837 candidates have been admitted to the general ranking list, which has been made available on the Commission’s website

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 February 2024, 09:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday released the general ranking list for recruitment to 8180 Group – IV vacancies. A total of 72, 6837 candidates have been admitted to the general ranking list, which has been made available on the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in.

Candidates were admitted to the list on the basis of the merit secured in the written recruitment examination conducted on July 1, 2023 and as per the existing rules and procedures, and as framed and followed by the Commission, the TSPSC said.

Candidates who are rejected/invalid have not been included in the general ranking list, it said,adding that a list of candidates shortlisted for the certificate verification will be announced later.

Meanwhile, TSPSC Chairman M Mahendar Reddy, administered oath to new Commission Member Y Ram Mohan Rao, who assumed charge on Friday.