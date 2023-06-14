TS LAWCET, PGLCET results to be declared on June 15

TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 results will be declared at 3.30 pm on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2023 results will be declared at 3.30 pm on Thursday.

After declaration of the results, candidates can view their rank on the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/. A total of 43,692 candidates registered and 83 per cent attended the entrance tests conducted for admissions into three and five-year LLB, and LLM courses offered by Law colleges in the State.

