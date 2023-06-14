Wednesday, Jun 14, 2023
Home | Telangana | Ts Lawcet Pglcet Results To Be Declared On June 15

TS LAWCET, PGLCET results to be declared on June 15

TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 results will be declared at 3.30 pm on Thursday

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:35 PM, Wed - 14 June 23
TS LAWCET, PGLCET results to be declared on June 15
TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 results will be declared at 3.30 pm on Thursday

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2023 results will be declared at 3.30 pm on Thursday.

After declaration of the results, candidates can view their rank on the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/. A total of 43,692 candidates registered and 83 per cent attended the entrance tests conducted for admissions into three and five-year LLB, and LLM courses offered by Law colleges in the State.

Related News

Latest News