UPSC CSE Prelims results 2023 declared: check direct link

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the release of the Civil Services preliminary results for the year 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:44 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the release of the Civil Services preliminary results for the year 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website, upsc.gov.in

A total of 14,624 candidates have been recommended by the commission. The selected candidates will be required to appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, scheduled to commence on September 15.

The preliminary tests were conducted on May 28, and the qualified candidates will also be eligible to participate in the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023. This examination is based on the screening test conducted through the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023.

All shortlisted candidates must reapply by submitting the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023, in accordance with the examination’s guidelines. The dates and important instructions for completing and submitting the DAF-I will be published on the official website in the near future, as stated in the announcement.