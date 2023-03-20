SIT notice to Revanth Reddy

Published Date - 04:41 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case on Monday issued a notice to Congress party state chief A Revanth Reddy with regard to his alleged statements made in connection to the paper leakage issue.

Revanth Reddy had earlier alleged that IT minister K.T.Rama Rao’s personal assistant Tirupati is also involved in paper leakage and that hundreds of candidates in his village got more than hundred marks in Group-1 preliminary examination, which was conducted by the TSPSC in October last year.

The SIT issued a notice asking Revanth Reddy to share the information and proofs about the leak of the papers. He was asked to provide proper evidence regarding the allegations he was making. It is learnt that similar notices were issued to other politicians as well.