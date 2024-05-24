Six arrested for manufacturing, packaging spurious cotton seeds worth Rs 19.34 lakh in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 08:47 PM

Adilabad: Sleuths of a task force team arrested six for allegedly manufacturing and packaging banned spurious cotton seeds by conducting raids on a warehouse here on Friday. A sum of 400 kilograms of seeds were seized from their possession. The value of the seeds was assessed to be Rs 19.34 lakh.

Police said that Sama Ashok Reddy, owner of Meenakshi seeds factory, and his partners Rajeshwar, Manikantha and three others were arrested when they were manufacturing and packaging the seeds on the premises of the warehouse, following a tip. They stated that a case was registered against the six and investigations were taken up.