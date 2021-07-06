Six booked for illegal water connections in Hyderabad 

HMWSSB said that a Junior Technical Officer in Boduppal division helped the five property owners by giving illegal water connections and dented water board coffers

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: The vigilance officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Tuesday booked a case against a staffer and five people for illegally obtaining a connection from the water board pipelines in Kranti Nagar Colony, Cherlapally.

HMWSSB in a press release said that a Junior Technical Officer (JTO) in Boduppal division helped the property owners by giving illegal water connections and dented water board coffers.

The five property owners accused of drawing water illegally are residents of Kranti Nagar Colony, Cherlapally. A case has been booked on the JTO and five members in Medipally police station under sections 269 and 430 IPC.

Water board officials warned that criminal cases will be booked against those trying to have a water connection without obtaining permission from the board.

The HMWSSB said that if anyone spots an illegal water connection or finds a domestic water connection being used for commercial purposes, they should inform the board officials by dialling 9989998100 or 9989992268.

