Six computers donated to Kothagudem District Library

Tirumala Rao said that education was essential for everyone in the society and the computers were donated for the benefit of youth preparing for government jobs and readers visiting the library.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:59 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Kothagudem: Tirumala Seva Trust chairman Challa Tirumala Rao donated six computers worth Rs 2 lakh to Kothagudem District Library.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty handed over the computers to the library officials on behalf of the trust.

The Collector appreciated Tirumal Rao for donating the computers that would help unemployed youth to prepare for job tests.

Yellandu MLA B Haripriya, District Library chairman D Rajender, OBC Morcha Khammam district general secretary Vemula Venkata Narayana and Vaddera Association district president Rayala Ramana were present, said a release here on Monday.