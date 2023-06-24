TSRTC Khammam logistics division earns Rs 12.28 crore in 3 years

TSRTC has launched Cargo and Parcel Services in Khammam on June 19, 2020 to boost its revenues and the services have received good patronage

By James Edwin Published Date - 06:33 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

TSRTC Cargo and Parcel Services counter at Kothagudem bus depot.

Khammam: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Khammam region has earned Rs 12.28 crore revenue through its logistics division in a span of three years.

It may be recalled that the TSRTC has launched Cargo and Parcel Services on June 19, 2020 to boost its revenues and the services have received good patronage, as indicated by the revenue the corporation earned, from the public since its launch.

As many as 9.19 lakh parcels have been delivered under the limits of six depots, Khammam, Madhira, Sathupalli, Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam and Manugur in the region as on June 19, 2023. Home delivery services are available in Khammam and Kothagudem depots.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Assistant Traffic Manager (Cargo and Parcel Services) Khammam and Warangal regions, M Vengopal informed that in all there are 47 cargo and parcel booking counters serving the public in Khammam region.

Of the 47 counters, seven are RTC counters and the remaining operated by private Parcel and Cargo Agents (PCCs). There are 16 interstate counters spread in erstwhile East and West Godavari districts as well as Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, falling under the region.

Khammam depot topped all the remaining depots both in terms of number of parcels delivered and revenue. As many as 3.60 lakh parcels have been delivered under the depot to earn Rs 4.43 crore in the past three years. Bhadrachalam stood next by earning Rs 2.52 crore revenue.

Kothagudem depot earned Rs 2.13 crore, Sathupalli Rs 2.06 crore, Manugur Rs 66 lakh and Madhira earned Rs 55 lakh, Venugopal informed, adding that competitive pricing and speedy delivery has helped the corporation to receive better response from customers. Express parcel service introduced by the RTC is also receiving good response as parcels below one kg weight booked before 12 noon are delivered by 9 pm on the same day and those booked before 9 pm are delivered by next day 12 noon for just Rs 99, the official said.

Also Read TSRTC plans to implement dynamic pricing system between Hyderabad-Vijayawada