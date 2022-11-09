Telangana: Jannaram Tahsildar wins laurels for simplifying process of getting certificates

Jannaram Tahsildar Ettyala Kishan

Mancherial: Many applicants are forced to spend a long time to obtain nativity or community or income certificates even as the process can be done online. Now, a revenue official of Jannaram mandal has brought cheer to the people by simplifying the process and ensuring transparency.

Jannaram Tahsildar Ettyala Kishan is winning plaudits from many for issuing nativity, community and income certificates to students of a school at once and in a single day, saving time, avoiding inconvenience to parents in roaming around Mee-Seva centres and checking corruption. He introduced the innovative method of giving the certificates to a list of students which evoked a good response from applicants.

Kishan told ‘Telangana Today’ that the headmaster or headmistress of a government school should submit a list of students online to get the certificates for their students by paying Rs 45 per document. The certificates are issued to the students mentioned in the list. Neither students nor parents need to visit nearby Mee Seva centres or offices of Tahsildars to get the documents, he said.

Since teachers verify the nativity, community and income of a student at the time of the admissions at a government school, the information uploaded online for getting the certificates is authentic. Similarly, the Aadhar and white ration card details of the students are furnished in the list of applicants. The data can be cross-checked online. This has simplified the process and helped applicants to get the certificates at their schools.

Jadi Murali, headmaster of Zilla Parishad Secondary School-Kistapur village in Jannaram said that he could easily obtain nativity, community and income certificates of 300 students belonging to the institution so far. He disclosed that both parents and students saved time and money with the help of this new method. He opined that the method brought transparency and eliminated the corruption involved in the process.